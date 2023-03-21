Bath Savings Trust Co Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 193,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 273,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,714,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWM opened at $173.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

