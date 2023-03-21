Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Shares of 5,440 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. CWM LLC boosted its position in YETI by 74.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in YETI by 35.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in YETI by 17.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in YETI by 128.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

