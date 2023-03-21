Bath Savings Trust Co Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

