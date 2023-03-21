Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

