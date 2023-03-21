iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lowered by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

