Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PRA Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.18. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

