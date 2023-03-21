Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after acquiring an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.