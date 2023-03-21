Adobe Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.26 per share.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.70.

Shares of ADBE opened at $362.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,013. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

