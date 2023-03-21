Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,500 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $219.91 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.