State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE RS opened at $246.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

