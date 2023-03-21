Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

