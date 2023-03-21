State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.69 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AON were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $300.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

