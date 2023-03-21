State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 620 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $182.46 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

