State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.09 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

