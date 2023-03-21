Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

TT opened at $181.40 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average is $170.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

