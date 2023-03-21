State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after acquiring an additional 751,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

ALL stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.