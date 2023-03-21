State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 267.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,672 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

