State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average is $158.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

