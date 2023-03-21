State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 670 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

