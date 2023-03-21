Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 80 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. City State Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,526,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 79,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.88.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

