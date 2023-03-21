State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,815 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

