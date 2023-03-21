State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,880 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $232.19 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.