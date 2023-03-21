State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,267 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 128,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 2.4 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

KIM opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

