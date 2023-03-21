State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,145 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

