State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,348 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NNN stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

