Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 118,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 198,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 54.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 591,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $2,681,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Citigroup dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

