State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,914 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.62% of Embecta worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Price Performance

EMBC stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

