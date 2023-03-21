State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,279 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of UDR worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 608.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

