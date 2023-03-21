State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,830 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,712,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Premier by 594.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 572.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 73.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299,557 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.