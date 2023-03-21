State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 460.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

