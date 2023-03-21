Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 25 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $689.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $710.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.09. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

