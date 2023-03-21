Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $399,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. LFS Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IYK stock opened at $194.70 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day moving average is $196.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

