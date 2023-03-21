Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 115 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $308.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.53. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

