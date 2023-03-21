Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XDSQ stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

