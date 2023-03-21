Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

