Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes $365,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

