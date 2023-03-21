Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 441.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $208.58 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 140.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.