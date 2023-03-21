Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.