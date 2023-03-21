Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 185 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.