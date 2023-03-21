Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,700 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after buying an additional 515,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.