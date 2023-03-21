Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,662 shares of company stock worth $13,292,391. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $298.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

