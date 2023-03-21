Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.03.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

