Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Corteva by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.