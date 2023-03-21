Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AWK opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.