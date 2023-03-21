Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,008 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $216.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

