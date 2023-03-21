Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $110,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

(Get Rating)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.