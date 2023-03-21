Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $110,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.