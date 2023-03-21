Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after buying an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,472,000 after buying an additional 366,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in CF Industries by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CF opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

