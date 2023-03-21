Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

