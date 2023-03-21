Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Teradyne stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

