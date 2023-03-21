Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

